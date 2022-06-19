Tonight will become comfortably cool with a diminishing wind and a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50. The work week is going to start off on a cool note. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday, though by the end of the day will finish off with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to the lower 70s. A disturbance will pass through the area with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Behind this disturbance, very warm air will move in with a return of some sunshine later Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rise through the 80s to near 90 before an approaching cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the region. This front will still be close enough for the chance for a shower early; otherwise, the rest of the day will become partly, if not mostly, sunny. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Saturday will become warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. We’ll reach into the middle to upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm is there next weekend, but at this point seems low.

