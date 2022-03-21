Tonight will start mainly clear with a diminishing wind. Clouds will start to develop later tonight. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40. A flow from the Atlantic Ocean will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday. With more clouds, temperatures are not going to rise out of the 50s. A warm front will bring plenty of clouds on Wednesday with rain developing. The clouds, rain, and an easterly flow will combine to make a chillier day. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

We’ll have leftover showers and drizzle early Thursday. As a cold front pushes through the region, a westerly breeze will help clouds break for some sunshine during the afternoon. The change in the wind direction combined with some sunshine will help temperatures rebound through the 50s and into the lower 60s in places.

Another system will bring more clouds than sunshine on Friday with the chance for some showers. Highs will only be near to just above 50. Colder air will press into the region over the weekend. We’ll have a good deal of clouds with a brisk wind on Saturday. Temperatures are not going to rise higher than the 40s. There will be some sprinkles, even some flurries over the higher elevations. Sunday will still be brisk and chilly with more clouds than sunshine and the chance for sprinkles or flurries. Highs will be near to just above 40. We’ll stay chilly on Monday with both clouds and sunshine. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 40s.

