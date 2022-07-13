There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area early tonight, especially north of Route 22. Otherwise, tonight will become clear with only a few patches of fog where there was some rain. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be warm, but not too humid with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Friday will feature sunshine and a few clouds with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The weekend will be quite warm. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. It will turn a bit more humid on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Some of the deeper valleys near and east of I-99 could reach near to the 90-degree mark. Monday will also be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Another surge of heat will build for the middle of next week. Wednesday will be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. With the heat and humidity, a pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

