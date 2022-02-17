We’ll warm up before a soaking rain on this Thursday

Thursday will turn windy and even warmer despite a good deal of clouds along with rain developing. Highs will be in the middle to the upper 50s. We’ll have rain at varying rates Thursday night. That rain will mix with snow showers and then flurries by Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will reach an inch in places. Because the ground is frozen, and snowmelt has left streams and creeks high, this water may cause flooding in some areas of poor drainage. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Jefferson, Elk, and Cameron counties to the north and west. This watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday night will drop back down to near 30 by Friday morning. After the morning flurries and a snow shower, clouds will break for some sunshine on Friday. It will be brisk and chilly with temperatures no better than the lower to middle 30s.

Saturday will be blustery with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A couple of flurries cannot be ruled out as another cold front whisks just north of our area. Highs will be in 30s. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. It will turn breezy and warmer Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Tuesday will be mild despite a good deal of clouds and the chance for some showers. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Showers will still be possible Wednesday; otherwise, it will be a mild day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. The mild weather may ease a little later next week.

