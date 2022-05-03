A warm front-cold front combination is going to keep our weather unsettled tonight. We’ll have showers and thunderstorms around tonight. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be before midnight and any storm could bring strong winds and a downpour. The cold front will pass through the region Wednesday morning with scattered showers. Behind the front, clouds will try to break for some peeks of sunshine later in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds to the area by Friday morning. This system will give us periods of rain Friday into Saturday. It will be a cool rainfall. Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 60s Friday then most places will not leave the 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will turn out to be the better day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little below average with highs in the lower to middle 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures Monday will reach through the 60s to near 70. Tuesday will feature highs in the lower to middle 70s. It will stay mild later next week.

