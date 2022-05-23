The combination of a flow from the Atlantic Ocean and a disturbance passing to our south will bring us plenty of clouds. There will also be some showers and drizzle near and south of Route 22, especially through the first half of the night. Lows tonight will be mostly in the 50s with some of the northwestern parts of the region dropping into the upper 40s. It is in these places to the north and west that will have some breaks in the clouds tonight.

Tuesday will also feature a good deal of sunshine, but the chance for a shower or some drizzle is going to be small. Temperatures Tuesday will only reach into the lower to middle 60s. If we were going to have any peeks of sunshine it seems like the best chance could be on Wednesday. Though overall, there will be enough clouds and the chance for a shower or drizzle with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday will be a little milder despite a fair amount of clouds along with a scattering of showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday as a front moves in from the west. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 70s. We’ll probably have more clouds than sunshine on Saturday with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Memorial Day will be even warmer with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near 80.

