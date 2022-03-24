A warm front will pass to the east of the area early Thursday. This will help switch our wind direction to westerly. This will help us to have a breezy and milder day with clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers. These showers will be most numerous early and again during the afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Temperatures will reach through the 50s and into the 60s in places.

Another system will bring more clouds than sunshine on Friday with scattered showers. Highs will only be near to just above 50. Colder air will then press into the region over the weekend. We’ll have a good deal of clouds with a brisk wind on Saturday. Temperatures are not going to rise higher than the 40s. There will be showers around on Saturday, mixing with snow over the higher terrain during the afternoon as temperatures will start to drop. Saturday night and Sunday will be blustery and cold with variable cloudiness and snow showers. There can even be a slushy covering in places. Highs Sunday will be in the 30s. We’ll stay chilly on Monday with both clouds and sunshine. Highs will only be near to just above 40. Temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 40s with times of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday. Showers will make a return to the area on Wednesday despite some showers returning to the region.

