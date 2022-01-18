We’ll have a very brief warm-up before an arctic blast comes our way

A warm front will pass well to our north tonight. We’ll just have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds combined with a light southwesterly breeze will help temperatures to rise from late-evening low temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 to the middle to perhaps upper 20s by morning.

Wednesday will be breezy and not as cold with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Some rain and snow showers will start to approach later in the day. These are thanks to a cold front that will bring much colder air for the end of the workweek. Thursday will be blustery, and it will turn colder. There will be some flurries and snow showers around, especially to the south and the morning, but the rest of the day will turn out to be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will start in the lower to middle 20s and likely will drop into the teens during the afternoon. Even colder air will move in Thursday night with lows in the single digits. Higher elevations will drop below zero. Friday will be brisk and very cold despite some sunshine. Highs will only be in the teens. A clear sky and lighter winds will allow for some of the colder valleys to dip below zero Friday night.

We’ll have clouds and sunshine on Saturday with just the chance for a touch of snow with a stronger storm passing well to our south and east. sunshine then clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower 20s. Sunday will be chilly with clouds and sunshine and the chance of scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s. It will turn even colder at the beginning of the next week. Monday will be cold with snow showers and highs in the upper teens to the lower 20s. A disturbance will bring periods of snow on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s. Another arctic blast of air is coming our way for the middle of this week.

