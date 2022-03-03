There still may be a flurry or sprinkle in a few spots early, then the rest of Thursday will be breezy and chillier with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Temperatures are going to hold mostly in the 30s Thursday night will be a colder night thanks to a clear sky and light winds with lows in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine that will mix with some clouds. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. Milder air will start to press into the region on a gusty breeze Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will be unseasonably warm despite a good deal of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will be near to above 60. A front will stall close to the area. Just north of the front, temperatures will struggle to rise into the 50s. South of that front, temperatures will still reach the 60s. Unfortunately, that front will be close to, or over our region on Monday which leaves a wide variety of temperatures possible. We’ll have showers on Monday.

This front should clear the area for Tuesday and Wednesday leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.