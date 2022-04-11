A warm front will bring showers to the area early tonight along with a good deal of clouds. Later tonight, a cold front will follow and bring showers, maybe a thunderstorm to the area. Temperatures tonight will not drop much, reaching the 40s to the lower 50s.

There will still be some showers, maybe a rumble of thunder to places Tuesday morning then clouds should break for sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Another disturbance will bring some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Ahead of this system, Wednesday will turn out to be a warmer day with highs in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll still be quite mild on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will diminish as we head through the afternoon on Thursday.

Friday will be a nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another cold front may bring us an isolated shower or two on Saturday; otherwise, the day will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Easter Sunday will be a cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with showers possible. Highs will be in the 40s.

