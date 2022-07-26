A front stalled to our south will be something that will be a factor in our weather for the next couple of days. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be more clouds to the south where there can be some sprinkles in the counties along the Maryland border. Lows will range from the upper 50s where there are breaks in the clouds to the north to the lower to middle 60s farther to the south.

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature clouds and sunshine. There can be a shower or thunderstorm on either or both days, especially during the afternoon. The chance will be better to the south. It will be seasonable with highs each day in the lower to middle 80s.

There will be a shower or thunderstorm in few places on Friday with clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 80. Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Monday will be warm and a little more humid with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle 80s. The next system can bring a couple of showers back to the area Monday night into Tuesday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Warmer air will make a return later next week.

