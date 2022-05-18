Thursday will start off with clouds along with a couple of isolated showers. The rest of the day will end up turning out partly sunny and a little warmer with only the slightest chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. A push of even warmer air is going to bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into first thing Friday.

A big taste of summer is going to come our way for the rest of Friday into Saturday. Both days will feature some hazy sunshine with just the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm on either day. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 80s on Friday and then close to 90 on Saturday. Sunday looks like it will still be relatively warm but a cold front moving into the region may bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. There will still be some peeks of sunshine on Sunday with highs near to just above 80. Behind this front, it will turn less humid on Monday with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 70. Tuesday will be a nice day with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the lower to middle 70s. A shower or thunderstorm may return on Wednesday.

