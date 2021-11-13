Weekend Weather Update 11.13.21

Sunday will be brisk and cold with some clouds. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. A fast-moving disturbance will bring rain and showers later Sunday into Monday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 30s.

By Monday morning, there will be a covering of snow, especially in higher elevations. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Rain and snow showers will end Monday evening.

It will stay chilly on Tuesday with clouds and some sunshine. There’s a chance for a sprinkle or flurry. High temperatures will be near or just above 40.

Conditions will warm up by Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s.