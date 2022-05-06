Another round of steady rain moves in tonight across much of the region. As the next low-pressure system progresses, occasional rain becomes heavy at times into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

A Flood watch will continue for the region until Saturday afternoon. Watch for minor flooding on the roadways late tonight and into Saturday and never drive through it.

Saturday starts much how Friday did, rainy and cool. As we head into the afternoon rain will start to let up and become more scattered. Showers will then taper heading into the evening. Temperatures will sit well below average in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Dry conditions move back in for Mother’s Day, although, clouds will hang around for the morning. Clouds will slowly decrease from north to south by the afternoon and sunshine will return for many. Temperatures remain cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight we drop into the upper 30s.

Milder weather and sunshine return for Monday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs back in the upper 60s approaching 70. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday remains dry and mild. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Sunshine remains with us for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.