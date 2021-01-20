Wednesday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 20th, 2021

Tonight will remain cloudy and cold but the winds will taper. The lows tonight will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Tomorrow will start out mostly cloudy. The northern counties will be mostly cloudy throughout the day but the southern counties will be partly cloudy during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. It will be blustery which it will make the day feel colder. Saturday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the teens

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday the clouds will thicken and some mixed showers will develop. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Monday night will be cloudy with snow showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with snow showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 30s.