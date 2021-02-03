Wednesday Overnight Weather Forecast, Feb 3rd, 2021

Today was a blustery and cold day across Central Pennsylvania as the storm system that brought us snow continued to press off to the east. There were still some flurries early today, especially in the Laurel Highlands. The rest of today turned partly to mostly sunny. That sunshine was more for moral support as temperatures did rebound well into the 30s, but a strong, gusty wind made it feel a good bit colder than that.

Right now we have a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the teens to near 20. The wind will diminish a good bit by morning. Thursday will start off with a good deal of sunshine. The sunshine will mix with and fade behind clouds later in the day. We’ll melt off a little more snow with that sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 30s. The next front will bring a wintry mix of snow, ice and even rain Thursday night into early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will struggle to drop below 30°. Clouds should break in some areas later Friday and it will become windy. We’ll have a morning high in the 30s and ten temperatures will likely drop into the 20s by evening. Saturday will be blustery with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There are two systems that will pass close to the area on Sunday. One will stay to our north, the other well to the south. Without these systems linking we’re not slated to have much in the way of precipitation with just some snow showers or a touch of light snow. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s. Behind this system we will have clouds, some sunshine along with the chance for some flurries or snow showers. Highs will be in the middle 20s. Some snow showers are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle 20s. There’s just the chance for a leftover snow shower on Wednesday.