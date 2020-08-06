Wednesday Overnight Weather Forecast, Aug 5th, 2020

Thursday we will be mostly to partly sunny here in Central PA. There will be more clouds for the the southern and eastern counties. We can not rule out a few showers and a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with only a few peaks of sunshine. There will be a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm. A low pressure system will move south and east of us and will be close enough for some clouds and a few showers. Our high temperatures on Friday will reach into the mid to upper 70s with a few of us in the lower 80s. Friday there will be an easterly wind. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday will start out partly cloudy but end mostly clear. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have a mix of a mostly clear sky to a partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny. The day looks mainly dry. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be warm and humid. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be just as warm and humid as Tuesday. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.