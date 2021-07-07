Wednesday Overnight Forecast, July 7th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be another muggy and warm night. The lows will be in the upper 60s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong and produce gusty winds, flooding downpours, and hail.

Thursday will be cooler but still muggy. A front will pass through the region. The font will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could become strong and produce flooding downpours and strong winds. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers or thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s. The day is looking dry and the better day of the weekend.

Sunday will be warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will remain warm and humid with the highs in the mid 80s. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will remain warm and humid with the highs in the mid 80s. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.