Wednesday Night Weather Forecast, June 26th, 2019

Today was a fairly dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight we will see some fog, so use caution when driving through these areas. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s. Thursday will still be muggy. We will see some clouds, but it will be a fairly sunny day. We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm in the southern and western parts of the viewing area. Thursday will be a good day for swimming, but do not leave children unattended. Keep watch over them and other swimmers to help prevent drowning. If you hear thunder, get out of the pool and stay inside. Highs will be in the mid 80s.



Friday will be a mostly dry day. We will have a sunny sky in the morning, but clouds will increase during the day. A thunderstorm can not be rolled out late in the day. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few of us could see the 90s. Clouds will increase throughout Saturday, but some sun will remain. Overall, it will be a nice day for any parades and outdoor activities. A shower or thunderstorm may pop up late in the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, we will continue to have a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower is possible. Sunday’s temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 80s.



Monday will be a nice start to the work week. We will have a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds sticking around. We will have a brief break from the humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday, we will a mix of clouds and sun. It should be a mostly dry day, but there is a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s. Wednesday will bring some relief. Our dew points will be lower than they have been in recent days and will give us a break in the humidity. We will start with a mostly sunny, but clouds will increase gradually throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.