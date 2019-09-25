Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast, Sept 25th, 2019

This morning we are starting out quite chilly. A light jacket or sweater will be needed for the early morning hours. The wind are light this morning and so some fog as formed. The fog will lift up once the sun comes up. High pressure has moved in and that will keep us mainly sunny today. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

A weak front will approach the region Thursday. At the moment the day looks mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. But, we cannot rule out a few showers throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure move sin for about 24 hours. Friday will be dry with a mostly clear sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It looks like a very nice day.

A front will approach the region Saturday. The cold front will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms with it. Ahead of the front it will be warm and humid. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday looks to be a bit drier. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. There will still be a few showers around, but the day will be a bit drier. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. Again, there could be a few showers around but most of us in Central PA will stay dry. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s

The start of October will be quite warm. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There could be a few showers around as a front will stall to our north.

Wednesday will still be warm with our highs wills be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Wednesday will be unsettled with a front stalled out over the region.