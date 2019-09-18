Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast, Sept 18th, 2019

High pressure is now in control and that will give us warm days and cool nights. Today, will be a nice day with more sun than clouds. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The winds will be out of the east and that will help usher in cool and dry sir to the region. Tonight, will be clear and cool. The clear sky and the low dew point temperatures will allow our overnight temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s with a few of us in the lower 50s. Some fog will form throughout the overnight hours. Keep that in mind when you wake up tomorrow morning. High pressure will remain in control for the next several days.

Thursday will be mainly sunny with only a few high-level clouds passing on by. The winds will be out of the northeast. This will help usher in cool and drier air once again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday night will once again be clear and cool. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday, will still be a nice day. The winds will still be out of the southeast. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few of us in the lower 80s. Friday will be a nice day with a mix of a mostly clear to a partly sunny sky. High pressure is still in control so we will stay dry.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few places in the lower 80s. The weekend will be warm. The highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The winds will shift out of the south and that will help usher in warmer and more humid air. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Sunday will be our warmest day. The wind swill be out of the southwest ahead of a cold front. This will help usher in warm and humid air. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. The day will also stay dry. A cold front will nice through the region. The front will bring showers to central Pennsylvania. Monday will be cloudy and cooler. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 70s.