Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast, July 17th, 2019

This morning we started up mild with a few showers. The remnants of Barry will move through the region today. It will bring showers and thunderstorms. A few of these showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce flooding downpours and gusty winds. Stay weather aware throughout the day. If you come across a flooded road do not try to drive through it. Find an alternative route. Today will be very warm and very humid. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight there will be a few showers and thunderstorms early. The showers and storms will taper through the overnight hours. Tonight will be rather cloudy and muggy. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Thursday morning there will be a few left over showers. The showers will taper quickly and the afternoon looks mainly dry. There still could be a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon. We will get no relief from the humidity as the dew points will remain high. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We will begin a heat wave on Friday. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s. The humidity will remain very high. The afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a stray thunderstorm but most will stay dry. Make sure you drink plenty of water and try and stay cool. If you head to a body of water make sure you keep an eye on the kids.

Saturday will be the hottest day as our high temperatures will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Again we can not rule out a stray shower and or thunderstorm but most of us will stay dry. When we get this hot the showers and thunderstorms have a really hard time to pop up. Drink plenty of water and stay cool. Keep a close eye on your neighbors as well.

Sunday will be our third consecutive day with the highs in the 90s. A front will approach the region but will not arrive until Monday.

Monday will be an active day with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region and that will usher in some cooler and drier air behind it. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few of these showers and storms could be strong and produce downpours and gusty winds. Stay weather aware.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a nice change to the weather pattern. It will be cooler and less humid. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.