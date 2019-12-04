Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 4th, 2019

This morning will be cold with some flurries. The clouds will remain thick throughout the day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front will bring more snow showers to the region, especially in the afternoon and to the west where there can be some heavier squalls. Within the heavy snow showers the visibility could be quite poor. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Cambria and Somerset counties starting at noon today and continues into Thursday morning. East of I-99 there will be flurries to a dusting. West of route 219 there will be a coating to an inch of snow. The higher peaks and ridges over the Laurel Highlands could pick up around 3 inches.

Behind this disturbance there still could be some flurries around early Thursday. The rest of Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine along with a brisk and chilly wind. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s.

Friday will become partly to mostly cloudy. As a front approaches, some snow showers will arrive during the afternoon, perhaps mixed with rain at first. It will be a bit windy on Friday with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s.

Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly despite the return of some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday will be a tranquil day with of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday. Despite the rain it will turn milder on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some locations could reach the lower 50s. The unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain in the morning. The rain will taper to showers by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the 40s. Eventually the rain will move out and the temperatures will fall quite low. Some cold air will move in and the second half of the week will be in the 20s to the 30s.