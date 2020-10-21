Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, Oct 21st, 2020

This afternoon will be very warm for this time of the year. The winds will be out of the southwest and there will be more sunshine. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The northern counties will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There will still be a few showers around. The highs for the northern counties will be in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with fog. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be another warm day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and again some fog will form. The lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The clouds will increase and thicken Friday night. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be a cooler day. A front will move through the region. The font does not have a lot of rain with it but there will be a few showers around. The highs will be in the mid 60s. The temperatures will quickly fall after the front moves through. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The clouds will increase and thicken. Showers will develop throughout the day. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with periods of rain. The next front will stall over the region. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. That same front will keep us active. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday there could be a few showers early. The clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 50s.