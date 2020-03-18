Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, March 18th, 2020

This evening will be cloudy with showers moving in. The showers will turn into a steady rain tonight and the rain will be moderate at times. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for tonight. Showers will continue into tomorrow morning.

The showers will quickly taper by the late Thursday morning hours. The day will remain cloudy with only a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. The midday and afternoon hours will be mainly dry. The highs will be in the mid 60s. A second round of showers will arrive during the evening hours and continue into the overnight hours.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. A cold front will move through the region late Friday. There could be a few thunderstorms that pop up in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with some locations reaching the lower 70s. The front will pace Friday night and the temperatures behind the front will be chilly. The day will be breezy, and the wind swill pick up Friday night. There could be some showers early Friday night but drier air will move in for the weekend.

The weekend will be dry and mainly sunny. The days will be a bit cooler than the past couple of days. The highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. There will be more sunshine than clouds. If you are standing in the sun it will feel nice but if you’re in the shade it will be a bit chilly. Sunday will be mainly sunny as well. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will start out mostly sunny but the cloud cover will increase throughout the day. There could be some late day showers. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain unsettled. Each day will be mostly cloudy with some peaks of sunshine. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be some showers each day.