Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, June 12th, 2019

This evening the cloud cover will increase, and we will be mild. Tonight, will be cloudy with showers overnight hours. The southern counties will see the showers first tonight. The lows will be warmer compared to the past couple of nights. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday morning will start out rather cloudy with showers. The heavier and steadier rain will fall east of our area. If you plan on heading east towards Harrisburg and Philadelphia, you will run into steady rain in the morning. Another system will be off to our west and it will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. The clouds will break for some sunshine but not much. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong and produce heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. The humidity will also return to the region. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

A few showers will linger Friday morning, but they will move out quick. The dew points will fall into the lower 40s Friday. This will give us a nice refreshing day. We will have more sun than clouds in the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Saturday will also be a nice day with a mix of clouds and sun. The dew points will jump up a little bit for Saturday. They will be in the lower 50s but it will still be comfortable. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday, also Father’s days will be rather cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms will could be strong and produce heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. The humidity will also return to the region. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s top the lower 80s.

The unsettled weather will continue into Monday. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be warm with the highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Again, a few of these storms could be strong and produce heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. The humid weather will also continue into the work week.

Tuesday morning will be wet with showers and a few thunderstorms. The showers and storms should wrap up by the afternoon. The afternoon will have a partly cloudy sky with the highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.