Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, July 28th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm early. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front approaches the region. A few of the storms could produce strong downpours and gusty winds. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be breezy with clouds in the morning, and there could be an early shower. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The day will be cooler, with highs win the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Saturday will be breezy and mainly sunny. It will be a very nice day. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be breezy with a mostly sunny sky. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Tuesday will start out sunny but end partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 80s.