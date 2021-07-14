Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, July 14th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be partly to mostly clear and slightly cooler. The lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower for a few of us. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a shower and thunderstorm later in the day. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Saturday will be active with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday is looking cloudier with showers We can not rule out a rumble of thunder. The highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will have a mix of sunshine than clouds. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.