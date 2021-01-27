Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, Jan 27th, 2021

We had another gray and chilly day across Central Pennsylvania today. Temperatures this morning started off in the 20s to near 30. With the clouds, we didn’t move much at all with highs in the 20s to near 30. Some places well east of I-99 reached into the middle 30s. There was also a brisk wind making it feel colder than that.

We’ll continue to have plenty of clouds tonight. A system to our west will cut by to our south tonight and will leave us with just the chance for a couple of flurries, maybe even a snow shower over the higher terrain.

Behind this system, Thursday will feature a cold wind with plenty of clouds near and west of Route 219 with some sunshine farther to the east. Even though some of us will have some sunshine, temperatures will likely not get out of the 20s. The wind will also make it feel colder than that. We’ll continue to have a cold wind Thursday night into Friday with scattered flurries and snow showers. The snow showers will likely bring some accumulation to the higher terrain in the counties along Route 219 to the west. There is also the chance for a band of lake effect snow making it to the region. If this happens it may cause a sudden whiteout and a quick change in road continues. Clouds will also break for some peeks of sunshine. That sunshine will only be for moral support with highs only in the lower to middle 20s. Some of the higher elevations may not get out of the teens. Friday night will be very cold with lows in the single digits to the lower teens.

At least some sunshine will help temperatures to rebound back to near to just above 30 on Sunday. Clouds will thicken up on Sunday. There is a storm that is going to be passing very close to the area. As of now, the worst of the storm will stay to our south, but this will be large enough to stay tuned for any changes. This snow will last into Monday with a slight chance for a bit of a mix. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine, and highs in the lower to perhaps middle 30s.