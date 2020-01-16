Wednesday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 15th, 2020

This evening the clouds will thicken and there will be showers. Tonight the temperatures will remain in the 40s. As the temperatures don’t fall tonight we will only see rain showers.

Thursday will be a backwards day. The high temperatures will occur in the early morning hours. The front will pass through and the temperatures will fall. The rain showers will turn into snow showers in the morning. The western and northern counties will see scattered snow showers. there will not be much accumulation. Some location could pick up an inch of snow. The eastern counties will see a few snow showers with a mix of clouds and sun. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite windy. This will make the air feel cooler. Thursday temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have a sun to start then clouds will increase. Winds on Friday will be form the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night a wintry mix will arrive. At this time, it looks more like some snowfall will develop. Temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will be cloudy with a wintry mix. Saturday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have a better idea of the precipitation types as the week goes on, but you will want to keep up to date. Saturday night it will end in snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy making the air feel a lot colder. Sunday night temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower twenties.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday night we will fall into the teens. Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The rest of next week cold air settles in with temperatures below average.