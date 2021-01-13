Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, Jan 13th, 2021

Tonight will be rather cloudy. A weak disturbance will move through the region. It will bring a few mixed showers. There will not be a lot. The lows will be in the the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

There could be few flurries early. The day will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. The winds will still be out of the southwest and that will usher in warmer air. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and not as cold. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Friday will start out partly cloudy but end up mostly cloudy. A cold front will approach the region. Rain showers will move in by the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be a lot of rain. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with rain showers switching to snow showers. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Saturday there will be a few snow showers around. The day looks like it will be a backward day. The highs will be in the mid 30s and will happen during the morning. The western counties will see scattered snow showers. While the eastern counties will have flurries. Saturday night will be in the lower 20s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. It will be cold. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few flurries around. The highs will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s.