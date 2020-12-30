Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, Dec 30th, 2020

Tonight will be cloudy with rain moving in at first. The rain will switch to some snow showers overnight. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with some snow and rain showers around during the morning. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s but that will happen in the early morning hours. The afternoon will be colder with cloud clearing. Thursday night will be partially clear. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Friday afternoon and evening. A significant freezing rain event will move in and take over. The roads will be icy and unsafe to travel. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. This will keep the temperatures down for Friday and will heighten the risk of freezing rain. The freezing rain will switch to just rain later in the day. Friday night temperatures will actually rise. It will be cloudy with rain.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few lingering snow and rain showers early. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy with mixed precipitation. The high will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy.

Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to the lower 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Tuesday will be mostly clear and cold. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to start but it will become partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 40s.