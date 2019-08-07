Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast, Aug 7th, 2019

This evening a front will be moving across the region. We will have a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Another front will move across the area on Thursday. This front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon hours. The day will not be a washout by any means. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Once the front moves through, cooler air will arrive to the area.

Friday will be cooler with low humidity. Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations will be in the lower 80s. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Friday night will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Sunday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. It truly is looking like a decent weekend here in Central PA. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday there will be clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some clouds. We will also have a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. The rest of next week temperatures will continue to be seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.