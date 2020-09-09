Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 9th, 2020

This afternoon we will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. There will be a few extra clouds during the evening hours. The highs will be in the lower 80s. The humidity will be a little high but not too bad. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. There will be some fog that forms. The lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy. The winds will be easterly and that will bring in some extra clouds of the eastern counties. When the winds are out of the east the western counties tend too be a bit warmer and have a little bit more sunshine. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There will also be a few showers and some drizzle around. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be some drizzle around. The lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy for the better part of the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Again there could be a few showers and some drizzle around. The clouds should break later in the day. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend. We will have a mix of sunshine and some clouds. The highs will be in the mid 70s. There could be a stray afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. More showers will develop. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be a more active day. A cold front will move through the region. It will bring showers and thunderstorms to Central PA. The highs will be in the mid 70s. The showers and thunderstorms will taper away during the evening hours. The clouds will taper away overnight. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will start out partly cloudy but the clouds will taper away for the afternoon. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday will also be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. the winds will shift east and that will give us more clouds and cooler air. There could be some drizzle. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.