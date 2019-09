Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept, 4th, 2019

A cold front will arrive today. It will be more of a temperature changer compared to a precipitation maker. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with showers and thunderstorms. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s with a variable cloudy sky. Some fog will for during the overnight hours.

Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. It will be refreshing behind the front. During the day on Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, a shower or a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Our low temperatures Thursday night will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Hurricane Dorian will be off the Eastern Seaboard. This should keep us dry through the weekend as it stays off the coast. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. We will once again have a northeasterly breeze. Friday night our low temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. A ridge of high pressure will then move in for early next week.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night we will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s which is on par with average for this time in September. Tuesday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Our low temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s across Central PA.