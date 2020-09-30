Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast, Sept 30th, 2020

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There will still be a few stray showers around. The highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 60s. The day will be breezy and it will make the day feel cool. Tonight will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. There could still be a few stray showers around. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The day will not be a washout but you will have to dodge a few showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be chilly with the lows falling into the mid 30s.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy but end mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy with showers. With an easterly wind, the temperatures will struggle to rise. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a few leftover showers. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a shower or two. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. There could be a few showers north. The highs will be in the mid 60s.