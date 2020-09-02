Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 2nd, 2020

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Central PA is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Maybe one or two thunderstorms could turn severe. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be humid and uncomfortable. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms early.

Thursday there will be mostly cloudy with only a few peeks of sunshine. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The southern counties are under a slight risk for severe weather. Stay weather aware. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest. This will help temperatures reach the upper 70s to the lower 80s on Thursday. It will still be humid. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. It will still be cloudy with a few showers and a thunderstorm around.

Friday there could be a few showers in the early morning. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Friday night will be mainly clear and cooler. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday high pressure will build into the area. We will have a sunny sky. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be clear and cool. Our low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the lower 50s.

Sunday morning we will start out sunny and cool. Our winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Some clouds will move in by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and the temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Our next front will move in on Monday evening. Monday there will be variable cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest ushering in the warmer and more humid air. Monday night showers linger with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Wednesday will have a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around during thee afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.