Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 23rd, 2020

Today will be mainly clear with some haze. The smoke won’t be as thick as last week but there will be a little haze. The warming trend will continue. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and not as cool. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. Despite a few extra clouds, the highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Friday night there will be a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The clouds will thicken as our next rain maker approaches the region. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy and mild. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Showers will develop in the afternoon. The showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will start out cloudy with showers. The showers will taper by the afternoon and there could be a few breaks in the clouds for sunshine. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The next front will approach the region. Showers will move in for the afternoon and the evenings. There could be a few rumbles of thunder. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will remain cloudy with a few showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.