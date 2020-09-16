Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 16th, 2020

Today we will remain sunny but hazy. High pressure will remain in control and it will keep us calm. The smoke won’t clear out until a cold front moves through later this week. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. This evening will be mainly clear and cool. Tonight some clouds move in late. Tonight will not be as cold as last night. The lows will fall into the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday will be cloudy with a few showers. A cold front will move into the region. It does not have a lot of rain but it will bring a few weaker showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night will remain cloudy with a stray shower or two. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will start out cloudy with a shower and some drizzle. The southern counties will be cloudier for the first half of the day. The northern counties will start out cloudy with a stray shower. The clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. The remnants of Sally will stay to our south Thursday and Friday. We will not see any rain or winds from it but what we will see is cool air behind the system moves in for the weekend.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and cool. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is the lower 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. There could be some frost that forms at night in some of the colder spots.

Sunday will be mainly clear and cool. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the lower 40s. The clear sky will continue into the next work week.

Monday will be mainly sunny. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60. Monday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be mainly clear. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will be mainly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cool. The lows will be in the mid 40s.