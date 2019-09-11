Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 11th, 2019

Today there will be clouds mixing with sunshine. Late this afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Most of the day will be dry. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today will be a very warm and humid day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This is well above average for this time of September, average high temperatures are in the 70s. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday there will be clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest. Thursday night our low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Friday we will have clouds with only some sunshine with a shower or drizzle. Temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have showers early and then it should taper off as the day goes on. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles per hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next Monday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday high temperatures will also reach into the 70s.