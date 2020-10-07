Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 7th, 2020

Today a dry cold front moved through earlier today. There could be a few sprinkles for the northern counties this afternoon. The front will bring a few extra clouds and stronger winds to all of us. The winds will be out of the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph. The winds will knock some of the leaves off the tree which will not help our fall foliage. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight will be partially clear. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday will be a cooler day and it will still be a bit breezy. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be a very nice day! High pressure will move in and clear out the clouds. The day will be sunny and pleasant. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will remain clear. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend. The day will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. The highs will be warmer than Friday. They will reach the lower to mid 70s. That is about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and there will be some showers around. The showers will look to stay to the south. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday morning will start out mostly cloudy with a lingering shower. The clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.