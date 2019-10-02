Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 2nd, 2019

Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Once again, northern counties could see some showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are well below that. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 60s. We could break some record high temperatures. Today we will have winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Thursday a front will move through the region. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Thursday will range depending on where you live and where the cold front sits. Southern counties could be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while northern counties could be stuck in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. With the cold front moving through, this will really cool us off and drop temperatures. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday clouds will break for afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will only be in the lower to mid 60s. It will also be a breezy day. Winds will be from the northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be chilly if you are headed to any high school football games. A ridge of high pressure will then build into the region for the weekend.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the east-northeast at five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the 40s. Saturday night clouds will be increasing.

Sunday we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Showers will arrive late on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Monday there will be a system moving in. We will have a cloudy sky with times of rain. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s. Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the 40s. Tuesday clouds will be breaking for sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be right around average in the mid to upper 60s.