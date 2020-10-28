Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 28th, 2020

Today will be the best day this week. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The day will still be mostly cloudy but there will be a few peeks of sunshine. The cloud cover will increase throughout the overnight hours. There will be some fog and drizzle. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be cloudy with steady rain. The remnants of Zeta will take over the region and give us a soaking rain. The rain will be steady and at times heavy. Central PA could pick up around 2 inches of rain or even more in some locations. This will help out our drought conditions a little bit. The highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s. The steady rain will continue into Thursday night. The lows will be in the 40s.

Friday will start out cloudy, chilly, and rainy. The steady rain will taper to showers by midday. The clouds will break for some sunshine late in the day. There could be a few flurries for the northern counties. Friday will be chilly. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold. Cold air will move into the Central PA. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

The weekend will be chilly. Saturday will be mostly sunny and calm. High pressure will take over for Saturday and most of Sunday. Saturday will be chilly. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but the cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Sunday afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and some showers will arrive. Sunday night will be chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday morning there will be a few showers around. We can not rule out a few snow showers as well. Monday will be a cold day. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. It will be breezy and that will make the day feel chillier. Monday night will be mostly clear and cold. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will another chilly day with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. There could be a few flurries. Tuesday night will be cold with a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Some warmer air will move into the region. The highs will be in the mid 50s.