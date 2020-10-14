Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 14th, 2020

This afternoon will be very nice! High pressure will move in and will give us plenty of sunshine. The afternoon will be warm. The highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night will have a mix of a partly to a mostly clear sky. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will start off mainly clear and sunny. The sky will remain clear until the afternoon. An approaching cold front will cause the clouds to increase throughout the day. Thursday overall will be quite nice. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The evening will start off partly cloudy and become mostly cloudy. Showers will arrive during the evening and move in overnight. Thursday night will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will remain cloudy with showers and drizzle. It will be a cool and a damp day but that is not all bad because we still need some rain here in Central PA. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Friday night the clouds will begin to break and the showers will taper away. Colder air will move in overnight. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

The weekend will be chilly and breezy. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday will be a little bit warmer but not by much. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. There will still be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will start out partly cloudy but some clouds will move in late in the day. There could be a few late day showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday the clouds will thicken and there will be a few showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 50s.