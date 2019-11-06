Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 6th, 2019

Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the west-southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with rain in the morning. The rain will switch to snow by midday for the northern counties. The southern counties will see a rain/snow mix. West of I-99 will see more snow than rain in the afternoon. While, east of I-99 will see more rain than snow. North of I-80 could receive around 1 inch of snow with some places closer to 2 inches. The Laurel Highlands could get around 1 inch of snow. Everyone else will receive a dusting to a trace amount. Thursday night, you’ll want to use caution because roadways could become slick. Especially on roads that have fallen leaves on them. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday night the snow showers will continue.

Friday we will have high temperatures only in the lower to mid 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday we will have snow showers early and they will taper to flurries as the day goes on. Otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. This could be the coldest night so far this season.

Saturday there will be a mostly sunny sky as high pressure is in place. Despite the sunshine, it is going to be another chilly day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky. Sunday morning will start out mostly clear but the cloud cover will slwoly increase throughout the day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be snow showers around on Monday. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with a few flurries. Wednesday will be a bitter cold day for November. Our high temperatures on Wednesday may not make it out of the mid to upper 20s.