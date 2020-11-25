Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 25th, 2020

Showers will move in during the afternoon and the showers will become a steadier rain during the evening. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be cloudy with periods of rain, drizzle, and fog. A warm front will move through the region at night and it will keep us mild. The temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving day will start out cloudy with rain. The rain will taper to showers by mid-morning. The morning will be mild and the temperatures will fall through the afternoon. A cold front will move the state. Thursday evening will be cloudy with a few showers. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be a bit breezy. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The day will be chilly. There will be a few snow showers Monday night. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be scattered flurries and a few snow showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be windy and that will make the day feel colder. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will be windy and cold. The highs will be in the mid 30s. There will still be scattered snow showers.