Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 20th, 2019

Today we will have clouds and some flurries early before clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will be partially clear as our low temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Thursday starts off with some sunshine but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Later in the day some rainfall will arrive. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night showers will continue as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. Use caution some roadways could be slippery. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night we will have a few showers switching over to snow showers, with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday high pressure will be in place and we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Saturday, another disturbance will move in. Saturday afternoon clouds will increase and then rain moves in. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday morning will start off cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers. The showers will taper to flurries by the afternoon hours. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s with some snow showers.

Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday night we will have temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have sun to start off the day. As the day goes on, a low pressure system will approach. Tuesday evening some showers will arrive. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is below our average high temperatures for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. The rest of next week temperatures will be in the 40s.