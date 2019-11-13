Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 13th, 2019

Today there will be a mix of clouds the highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our record low temperature for this date is 28 degrees in 1995. We could potentially be right around that today. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will make the air feel cooler. Tonight we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky.

Another front will try to move through on Thursday. It will not bring us a lot of precipitation. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten mils an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday also looks dry with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A southeasterly breeze on Saturday will keep us on the cooler side. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday there will be a partly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have variable cloudiness with high temperatures in the 40s. Monday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will also be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night we will fall into the 30s. Overall the next few days it is looking relatively quiet. The rest of next week high temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s.