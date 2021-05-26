Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 26th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. A front moves through the region later in the day. There will be scattered thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe so stay weather aware. Central PA is under a slight risk for severe weather. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail. The risk for a tornado is low but not zero. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 70slower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The highs will be in the 60s. Friday night will still be cloudy with some leftover showers. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the lower 70s. Warmer air will begin to move in. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will have a sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.