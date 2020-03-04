Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March, 4th, 2020

Today will be a windy day. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. There will be a variable cloudy sky with a shower in a few spots. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have a mixture sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s.

A quick disturbance will move in on Friday. Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with a few showers and snow showers mixed in. Our winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour making the air feel colder. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night there will be a few lingering flurries with temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday will be a cooler day, but temperatures will be around average. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be chilly from the northwest and sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour on Saturday. Saturday we will have some snow showers early, and then clouds and sun. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky.

Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine to start before clouds begin to roll in. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. Temperatures Monday night will not fall too far. Our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine on Tuesday with showers around.